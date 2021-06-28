Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Grows By 833.3%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,497. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30.

