Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Increases By 1,366.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IVDA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
About Iveda Solutions
See Also: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.