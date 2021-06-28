Short Interest in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Expands By 760.3%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 760.3% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,060. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.