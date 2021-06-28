Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Drops By 88.8%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the May 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,669,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MJWL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,659,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,978,633. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. Majic Wheels has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
About Majic Wheels
Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.