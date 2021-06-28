Short Interest in Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Declines By 98.6%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RYMDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24. Relay Medical has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Relay Medical Company Profile

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company provides Fionet, a mobile testing and tracking platform, which combines handheld devices linked to online AI-powered cloud, automating frontline testing, and capturing test results for tracking; HemoPalm, a blood analyzer and single-use cartridge that provides enterprise solution for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an user experience -centric system design to improve management and identification of medications.

