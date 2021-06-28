Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declines By 96.2%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDVSY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

BDVSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Investec cut The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.