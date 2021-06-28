Short Interest in Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Decreases By 95.5%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VNRFY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66. Vienna Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Get Vienna Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Vienna Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.