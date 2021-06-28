Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.94

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Showa Denko K.K. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Showa Denko K.K. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, and allyl ester resin; and polypropylene.

