SHPING Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $564,755.26 and approximately $3,967.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,119,531 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars.

