Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $30.58 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.