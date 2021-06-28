Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $40,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,454,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Signature Bank by 1,780.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 165,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000.

Signature Bank stock opened at $256.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.09.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

