Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 22nd

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SSD traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

