Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $178.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

