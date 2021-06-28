Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $83,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,094. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

