Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.46

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 109754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14. The company has a market cap of C$370.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

