SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. Stephens reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.