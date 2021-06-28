Smith Moore & CO. Acquires Shares of 10,100 LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LJAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

OTCMKTS LJAQU opened at $10.06 on Monday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

