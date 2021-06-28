Smith Moore & CO. Buys New Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Shares of JOFFU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

