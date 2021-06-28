Smith Moore & CO. Has $246,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 604,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 316,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

