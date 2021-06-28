Smith Moore & CO. Sells 20,634 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

