Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $6,631,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $6,020,853.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,251.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,769 shares of company stock worth $125,341,348. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $247.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion and a PE ratio of -65.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.