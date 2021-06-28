SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.95.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $267.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.