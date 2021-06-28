Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SODI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Solitron Devices has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28.
Solitron Devices Company Profile
