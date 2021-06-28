Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SODI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Solitron Devices has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

