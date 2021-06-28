South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 3,046 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 138.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE opened at $222.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

