South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 855 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

