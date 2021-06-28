South Dakota Investment Council Raises Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $100.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

