South Dakota Investment Council Takes $1.94 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $197.72 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.