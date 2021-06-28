South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $721.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $722.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $682.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

