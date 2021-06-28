South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Shares Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Mountain Merger stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

