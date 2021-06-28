SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 426,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

PSK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,557. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

