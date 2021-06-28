Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 260.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

