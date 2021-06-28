SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 2,186.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,617,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SWTX opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

