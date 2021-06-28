SSI Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 124,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 104,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,665. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.