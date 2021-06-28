SSI Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.42 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.