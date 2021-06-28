S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

