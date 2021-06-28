Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

STWD stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

