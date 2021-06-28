Stephens Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

