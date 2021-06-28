Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $133,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $378.26 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $379.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

