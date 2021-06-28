Stifel Financial Corp Has $148.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $148,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $428.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

