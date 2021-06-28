Stifel Financial Corp Has $92.69 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $92,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 59,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $604.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

