Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $86,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $908.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.16 and a 1 year high of $913.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

