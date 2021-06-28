Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,049,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,316.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

