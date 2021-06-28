Stifel Financial Corp Sells 562,403 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,676,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $101,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

