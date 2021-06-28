Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $39.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

SM Energy stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SM Energy by 94.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 832,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

