Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $44,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Strategic Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

