Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 52-Week High at $323.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 322.04 ($4.21), with a volume of 81196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.15).

KETL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £663.88 million and a PE ratio of 27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.43.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

