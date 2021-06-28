Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $263.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $172.35 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

