Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce $616.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $617.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.40 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $575.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 557,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

