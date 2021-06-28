Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NOVA traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.15. 4,722,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

