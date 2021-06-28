Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 2,593,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.